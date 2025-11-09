Rats Bite Six Medical Students In Eluru Hostel

KAKINADA: In a shocking incident, six hostel students of the Government General Hospital in Eluru were bitten by rats on Saturday. All six were shifted to the emergency ward and are undergoing treatment.

The incident has caused panic among medical students, who say rats have been freely roaming the hospital and hostel premises.

Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav took serious note of the situation and directed senior officials to issue show-cause notices to those responsible for failing to maintain hygiene and supervision. He instructed authorities to take immediate measures to prevent such incidents in future.