Ratnachal Express celebrates 30 years of service

Introduced as a standard express service in 1994, the Ratnachal Express initially operated with 13 ICF coaches. It was upgraded in 1999 to superfast status, boosting its speed and passenger convenience. It was further modernized with state-of-the-art CBC rakes, increasing its coach capacity to 24 and enhancing safety features. Over time, the Ratnachal Express saw a technological leap in its locomotive power. A grand celebration marked the occasion at Vijayawada Junction, where officials and regular passengers were present in strength. Around 30 rail enthusiasts from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana decorated the train at the Trip Shed and Crew Depot Office.





Ticket Collector (TC) Anjali Patnaik, who worked on the train for over 10 years, said, "The Ratnachal Express has always been packed. People love its speed and reliability. Over the years, I've seen entire families regularly use this train for their work or education.”

Today, the train operates with 23 LHB coaches and has expanded its halts from 8 to 13 stations, adding stops like Nuzividu, Nidadavolu and Anaparthi. The train records an impressive occupancy rate of 140 per cent. Ticket Collector (TC) Anjali Patnaik, who worked on the train for over 10 years, said, "The Ratnachal Express has always been packed. People love its speed and reliability. Over the years, I've seen entire families regularly use this train for their work or education."

Some passengers have shared their reviews through the IRCTC applications.



One daily commuter from Samalkota to Vijayawada commented that while the seating and food were satisfactory, the presence of unreserved passengers occupying reserved seats caused discomfort for those who had booked in advance.



Another passenger, Harsha, highlighted that the train often becomes overcrowded, particularly in reserved coaches, making seating uncomfortable, especially for families and elderly passengers.



Sailaja also noted the recurring issue of unreserved passengers taking up reserved seats, criticising the lack of action by ticket collectors in addressing this problem.