Ration Shops To Be Converted Into Mini Malls: Manohar

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has reverted to the old system of ration supply through fair price shops on Sunday. Items were distributed through these outlets across all the 26 districts.

Such a distribution system had been sidelined and supply of ration through mobile dispensing units (MDU) introduced by the YSRC government during its five-year term.The alliance government, citing “illegalities” in ration distribution, specifically rice, cancelled the MDU system and reverted to the fair price shops system.On Sunday, the first day, the civil supplies department distributed rice to 14,45,418 persons across the state through ration shops in a single day. Officials said one lakh beneficiaries received PDS ration through these shops in Anantapur district alone. “The distribution of essential commodities through a total of 29,760 ration shops was held in a festive atmosphere,” they said.Officials stated that the number of beneficiaries who received ration through MDU vehicles on the first day of April and May this year was less than 12 lakh, but on Sunday, ration was supplied to 14 lakh people. The government would distribute rice and essential commodities to 1 crore 46 lakh cardholders from June 1 to 15.Civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar announced that ration shops would be converted into mini malls in the future, with cooperation of the central and state governments. “We will make arrangements to provide not only rice but also small grains like ragi (finger millet), sajjalu (pearl millet), jonnalu (sorghum) and korralu (foxtail millet).”The minister said steps have been initiated for distribution of rations in FP shops from 8am to 12noon and from 4pm to 8pm. “Beneficiaries did not know when the MDU vehicle would come into the streets and many beneficiaries lost daily wages and jobs as they had to sit back at home and wait for MDU supplies,” he claimed.Manohar said, however, rations would be distributed at doorsteps for the elderly and disabled above age 65. Cardholders would have the opportunity to get items from any nearby ration shop, under the computerized portability system, he said.