Ration Shops Reopened To Restore Transparency In PDS: Kondapalli Srinivas

Visakhapatnam: Minister for MSME Kondapalli Srinivas stated that ration shops were reopened to prevent corruption in the public distribution system (PDS). He participated in the reopening ceremony in Bondapalli, Vizianagaram district, on Sunday.

The minister criticised large-scale corruption under the previous government in the supply of rations.

“We took the people’s opinion, and they felt the previous method of distribution through ration shops was more transparent than the mobile vans,” he said.

He announced that ration would be delivered to those above 65 years of age by the 5th of every month. There are 65,906 beneficiaries in this age group in the district.

He added that 1,249 shops will distribute ration to 5,71,358 card holders from the 1st to the 15th of each month. The shops will operate from 8 a.m. to 12 noon and again from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The government also plans to issue new ration cards and update existing ones.

“The NDA alliance is committed to people’s welfare,” Srinivas said, adding that schemes such as Talliki Vandanam and Annadata Sukhibhava would be launched soon.



Ration Shops To Evolve Into Mini-Malls, Says Konathala District Supply Officer Madhusudhan Rao informed that flex banners with QR codes will be installed at all ration shops to allow public feedback via mobile phones.

K.M.P. Patnaik

Visakhapatnam: The state government is planning to transform ration shops into mini-shopping centres, said Anakapalli MLA and former minister Konathala Ramakrishna, while reopening shops in his home constituency on Sunday. The state government is planning to transform ration shops into mini-shopping centres, said Anakapalli MLA and former minister Konathala Ramakrishna, while reopening shops in his home constituency on Sunday.

The MLA explained that private goods will be allowed for sale through dealers, boosting their income and offering more choice to consumers.

He said the return to ration shops was made after public dissatisfaction with mobile vans.

Though this decision would cost the state ₹800 crore annually, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan chose to restore the old system for the public’s convenience.

New ration cards will be issued, and existing ones updated through ward and village secretariats. Digital payment systems will be introduced for transparency.



Govt To Repay MDU Loans, Return Vehicles To Beneficiaries: Sandhya Rani On the discontinued mobile vans, Konathala said a new scheme will be launched to enable their commercial use by former operators.

Aruna

Visakhapatnam: Women and child welfare minister Gummidi Sandhya Rani launched the ration distribution programme at affordable price shops in Saluru on Sunday.

She announced that the government would repay loans on MDU (Mobile Dispensing Unit) vehicles and return them to the beneficiaries for self-employment purposes.

The minister criticised the previous government for poorly implementing the MDU scheme, pointing out that the vehicles were used only a few days each month, causing inconvenience.

Special arrangements will be made for home delivery to elderly persons and those with disabilities.



Ration Shops Reopened To Ensure Smooth And Transparent Delivery: Dola She added that the government plans to introduce more essential items in ration shops, thereby increasing the income of shop dealers and improving the system’s efficiency.

Pathri Rajasekhar

Nellore: To make ration delivery efficient and transparent, the AP government has resumed ration distribution through local shops.

Social welfare minister Dr Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy launched the programme at East Nayudupalem, Kondapi constituency, Prakasam district, along with Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha and other officials.

He criticised the previous MDU system for creating confusion and delays.

“Now shops are open, and essentials will be distributed from the 1st to the 15th of each month, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.,” he said.

Home delivery will be arranged for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

Shops will gradually be upgraded to mini-supermarkets. In Prakasam district alone, there are over 6.6 lakh ration cards, with 92,257 in Kondapi constituency.

Rice bought at ₹45.50/kg is given for free, while sugar purchased at ₹49.50/kg is sold at subsidised rates: ₹13.50/kg for AAY and ₹17/kg for PHH card holders.

The minister also listed upcoming welfare initiatives, including Deepam scheme gas cylinders, free bus rides for women, and financial aid for mothers and farmers.

He announced grants for housing: ₹3 lakh for SC/BC, ₹3.25 lakh for ST, and ₹2.5 lakh for OCs. Pensions have been increased to ₹4,000 per month, with higher amounts for the differently-abled.



Strict Action If Ration Dealers Flout Rules: Minister The government is committed to supporting tobacco farmers and infrastructure development, with ₹14 crore spent in East Nayudupalem and foundation laid for ₹2 crore worth of cement roads and drainage works.

P.V. Prasad

Kurnool: Roads and buildings minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy said ration shops would remain open to the public for 15 days each month, with fixed working hours. The minister launched the ration distribution programme in Banaganapalle on Sunday.

He stated that the coalition government reopened ration shops after assessing public sentiment through IVRS feedback. Strict action, including suspension, would be taken against dealers who fail to adhere to the prescribed schedule, he warned.



The minister added that the government has decided to provide home delivery of ration to the elderly and differently-abled persons who are unable to visit the shops. In Banaganapalle mandal, 2,665 out of 30,685 cardholders will benefit from door delivery. He clarified that in the past, ration was not truly delivered at home—instead, temporary centres were set up where people were summoned to collect their supplies, often at the convenience of the dealer. He said the present government opted to reinstate distribution through traditional ration shops, aligning with the wishes of beneficiaries.



Bharath Blames Past Government For Poor Ration Delivery System

P.V. Prasad

Kurnool: Industries minister T.G. Bharath criticised the previous government for mismanaging ration distribution via Mobile Dispensing Unit (MDU) vehicles. He said the vehicles often stopped at random street corners instead of delivering rations to doorsteps, causing significant inconvenience to the public.

The minister noted that the current administration had spent 11 months studying the issue and gathering feedback from the public. Based on this, the decision was taken to resume ration distribution through shops for better accessibility.

Essential commodities will now be available at ration shops from the 1st to the 15th of every month, with operational hours from 8 am to 12 noon and from 4 pm to 8 pm. He said door delivery would be ensured for elderly persons aged above 65 and for persons with disabilities.

District collector P. Ranjit Basha confirmed that ration commodities would be distributed across all shops in the district starting this month. Cardholders may collect their supplies any time before the 15th.



On this occasion, the minister and the collector distributed ration supplies to beneficiaries. Joint collector Dr B. Navya, Kurnool RDO Sandeep Kumar, district civil supplies officer Raja Raghuveer, and other officials participated in the event.



Naidu’s Move To Halt MDU Ration Delivery Anti-Poor: Jagan

MD ILYAS

Vijayawada: YSRC president and former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy criticised the coalition government for discontinuing the Mobile Dispensing Units (MDUs), which provided doorstep ration delivery.

In a post on X, he accused Chandrababu Naidu of showing vindictiveness towards MDU operators, most of whom belong to BC, SC, ST, and minority communities.

He said the closure of MDUs has affected over 20,000 families.

Jagan recalled that during his padayatra, people highlighted the difficulty of procuring rations from shops, which prompted his government to introduce the MDU system.

He accused the present government of betraying volunteers by reneging on the promise of ₹10,000 monthly wages and abandoning 33,000 ward and village secretariat employees.

He also said the current administration has weakened several key services, including village clinics, family doctor programmes, and Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), leaving lakhs of people jobless and facing hardship across multiple sectors.