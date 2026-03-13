Ration Rice Seized in Srikalahasti

Tirupati: The Srikalahasti Two Town police seized Public Distribution System (PDS) rice that was being transported illegally during a vehicle check conducted in the town late on Thursday night.

According to the police, they received information that ration rice collected illegally was being transported within the town limits. Acting on the tip-off, the police carried out vehicle inspections near the Seethalamma temple area.

During the checking, the police intercepted a vehicle and found around 85 bags of PDS rice being transported without valid documents. Police said the rice had allegedly been collected from various sources and was being moved illegally.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody. The rice bags, along with the vehicle, were seized and shifted to the police station for further enquiry.

Police said a case has been registered and an investigation is under way to trace the source of the rice and identify those involved in the illegal transport.