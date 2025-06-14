Rathotsavam Held On Penultimate Day At Appalayagunta

Nellore: The annual Brahmotsavams at Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy Temple reached their eighth day on Saturday with the traditional Rathotsavam (chariot procession), held with great pomp and devotion.

Lord Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy was taken on a majestic ride on a beautifully adorned wooden chariot along the four mada streets around the temple.

Devotees gathered in large numbers to witness the spectacle and seek divine blessings. The Chakra Snanam ritual will mark the final day of the festival, to be held at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Deputy executive officer Sri Harindranath, AEO Sri Devarajulu, Superintendent Smt Srivani, temple staff, and devotees participated in the event.