Rathasaptami Celebrated With Fervour At Srisailam Temple

KURNOOL: Rathasaptami (Magha Shuddha Saptami) was observed with religious fervour at the Srisailam temple on Sunday.

As part of the celebrations, special Surya worship was performed at the Akkamahadevi Alankara Mandapam within the temple premises, according to a statement issued by the Srisailam Temple Executive Officer.

The rituals began with Surya Yantra puja, followed by Veda Parayanam and Aruna Parayanam. Priests later performed Uttara Poojana (Shodashopachara Puja) to Lord Surya, along with the offering of naivedyam and Mantrapushpam.

Devotees gathered in large numbers to witness the rituals and seek blessings on the auspicious occasion.