Ratha Saptami to be Observed at Tirumala on Jan. 25

TIRUPATI: Ratha Saptami, popularly known as the one-day Upa Brahmotsavams, will be observed at Tirumala on January 25 in connection with Surya Jayanti. On the auspicious day, Lord Sri Malayappa Swamy will bless devotees by taking processional rounds along the four mada streets of the hill shrine on seven different vahanams from early morning till night.

The festival falls on Magha Shukla Saptami, also known as Magha Saptami, which is considered highly sacred in Hindu tradition. Scriptures describe the day as the birth of the Sun God, who is believed to have bestowed light and knowledge upon the world.

The festivities will commence with the Surya Prabha Vahanam in the early hours from 5.30 am to 8 am, coinciding with sunrise at 6.45 am. This will be followed by Chinna Sesha Vahanam between 9 am and 10 am, Garuda Vahanam from 11 am to 12 noon and Hanumantha Vahanam from 1 pm to 2 pm. Chakrasnanam will be observed between 2 pm and 3 pm. In the evening, the Lord will take rounds on Kalpavriksha Vahanam from 4 pm to 5 pm, Sarvabhupala Vahanam from 6 pm to 7 pm and Chandraprabha Vahanam from 8 pm to 9 pm.

In view of the festival, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has cancelled Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva on that day. However, Suprabhatam, Thomala Seva and Archana will be performed in ekantham. TTD is making elaborate arrangements to manage the expected heavy influx of devotees and to ensure smooth conduct of the festivities on the auspicious occasion.