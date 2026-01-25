Ratha Saptami Draws Huge Crowds to Tirumala Hills

TIRUPATI: Thousands of devotees from across the country thronged the Tirumala hills on Sunday to witness the Ratha Saptami celebrations, during which Lord Venkateswara Swamy was taken out in procession on seven different vahanas.

Ratha Saptami, observed on the occasion of Surya Jayanthi, marks the day when the processional deity, Lord Malayappa Swamy, appears in various forms and is carried on seven vahanas from dawn to dusk. The festival commenced in the early hours with the Surya Prabha Vahanam procession at around 5.30 am, before sunrise.

Devotees gathered in large numbers at the north-west corner of the four mada streets from Saturday night to witness the first rays of the sun falling on the feet of Lord Malayappa Swamy seated on the Surya Prabha Vahanam. Every available space was occupied as devotees waited patiently for the auspicious moment.

The hill town resonated with devotional fervour as students of SV Balamandir chanted verses from the Aditya Hridayam and Suryashtakam. It is believed that darshan of the Lord on the Surya Prabha Vahanam brings health and prosperity, as the Sun God is worshipped as the remover of ailments.

Following the Surya Prabha Vahana Seva, the deity was taken out in a series of processions on Chinna Sesha, Garuda, Hanumantha, Kalpavriksha and Sarvabhoopala Vahanas. Chakra Snanam was performed at the commencement of the second half of the day. The rituals concluded with the Chandra Prabha Vahanam procession at night.

With tens of thousands seated along the mada streets throughout the day, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) ensured uninterrupted supply of free food and drinking water. Temporary sheds provided protection from the afternoon sun and the cooler evening weather.

Devotees appreciated the arrangements made by the TTD. Chairman B.R. Naidu, executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal and additional executive officer Venkaiah Chowdary monitored the arrangements and interacted with pilgrims. Devotional dance performances by various artistes during the vahana sevas also drew appreciation.