Ratan Tata was impressed by Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Tata Group Chairman, Ratan Tata, expressed his admiration for Visakhapatnam, noting that it is one of the cleanest cities in the country. Tata was the chief guest at the Andhra University Alumni Meet, held on December 10, 2018. GMR Group Chairman, who serves as the president of the alumni association, was also present.
Speaking on the occasion, Tata mentioned that a special team from his company would explore the possibility of conducting a joint research programme with Andhra University. He encouraged the university authorities to intensify their research efforts, particularly in interdisciplinary areas, and to strengthen ties with industries.
“I will forever cherish my moments at Andhra University,” Tata said, adding that he was particularly impressed by the classical dance performance organised in his honour.