Rare thunderstorm strikes Anantapur, causes panic

Anantapur: Anantapur city, which normally receives moderate rainfall even during the peak rainy season, got struck by a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning for more than two hours on Friday night.

The cloudburst caused panic in many parts of the city, with 62 mm of rainfall in just two hours. Power supply became a major casualty and normalcy could be restored around midnight.Commuters travelling on Vidyuth Nagar-Aravinda Nagar road had a miraculous escape when lightning struck an electric pole.Pandurangachar, a resident of Housing Board, underlined that he had not witnessed lightning in Anantapur city during the past five decades.B.K. Samudram mandal recorded 51 mm rainfall, followed by Garladinne 46 mm. However, Rapthadu mandal received only 8 mm of rain. Official sources said had Rapthadu region received heavier rainfall, major parts of Anantapur city would have gone under water.Anantapur deputy mayor K. Vijayabhaskar Reddy said he had witnessed lightning in the headquarters of Anantapur for the first time.