Rare Honey Badger Spreads Panic in Somasila Colony, Rescued

Nellore: Residents of Somasila Hill Colony panicked after a rare sighting of a honey badger in the area on Monday.

The elusive wild mammal reportedly entered the house of a local resident Venkataramanaiah, leaving family members startled. As word spread, neighbours gathered. But attempts to safely capture it proved difficult.

Locals then restrained the honey badger using a rope and alerted forest officials.

Responding swiftly, Forest department personnel led by Anantasagaram DRO T. Srinivasulu reached the spot and took custody of the animal. They later released it safely into a nearby forest area.

Atmakur Forest Range Officer R. Sekhar said the honey badger, also known as ratel (Mellivora capensis), is a small but highly resilient wild mammal found in parts of Africa and Asia, including India.

Recognised by its black body and distinctive grey-white stripe, it is known for its strength, thick protective skin and fearless behaviour. An omnivore, it feeds on honey, insects, small animals and fruits. It is an excellent digger.

Many honey badgers inhabit the Penchalakona and Somasila forest areas. Foresters said the badger ended up in the colony in search of food.