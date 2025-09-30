Rare Asiatic Lion Cubs Born At Vizag Zoo

VISHAKHAPATNAM: Two Asiatic lion cubs, belonging to one of the world’s most endangered big cat species, have been born at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in Visakhapatnam. Currently under the care of their mother, the cubs are being closely monitored by the zoo’s veterinary team.

The birth is of particular importance as the Asiatic lion (Panthera leo persica) is listed as Endangered on the IUCN Red List and protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 — the highest level of protection for wildlife in India.

Once found across Asia and the Middle East, the Asiatic lion population in the wild is now confined to a single location: in and around Gujarat’s Gir National Park.

G. Mangamma, the zoo curator, said that conservation breeding programmes at zoological parks such as IGZP play a vital role in maintaining a healthy backup population of rare species. These programmes support both national and international efforts to secure the future of endangered animals through scientific management and specialised care.

She further explained that Asiatic lions differ from their African counterparts in several ways. They are slightly smaller in size and feature a distinctive skin fold that runs along their belly. Despite these physical differences, they share the same majestic presence that has made them an enduring symbol of India’s natural heritage.