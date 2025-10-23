Raptadu MLA Warns Bank Staff Over Laxity

Kurnool: Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha expressed anger over the negligent attitude of officials from cooperative societies and banks during a review meeting held in the Raptadu constituency on Thursday. She warned that strict action would be taken against those attending important meetings without adequate information or preparation.

The meeting was convened to review crop loans, farmer details, and cooperative activities. However, officials from Kanaganapalli, Ramagiri, and Chennekothapalli reportedly failed to furnish complete details, drawing sharp criticism from the legislator. She directed them to change their working style and take their responsibilities seriously.

Several cooperative society chairmen also complained that officials were creating unnecessary obstacles under the pretext of rules while sanctioning crop loans to farmers. Responding to the concerns, MLA Sunitha instructed officials to ensure the smooth disbursement of loans.

She further demanded an inquiry into irregular loans sanctioned during the previous government’s tenure and called for action against those responsible.

Anantapur District Cooperative Central Bank (ADCCB) chairman Muntimadugu Keshava Reddy alleged that during the previous regime, warehouses were constructed in unsuitable locations to benefit contractors, which later became a burden on the banks. He added that the bank plans to implement a one-time settlement scheme soon to resolve pending issues.

DCMS chairman Nettem Venkatesh, ADCCB CEO Surekha, DGM Ram Prasad, society CEOs, bank managers and staff members participated in the meeting.











