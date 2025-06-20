Rappa Rappa: Jagan Mimics Allu Arjun’s Beard-Touching Mannerism From Pushpa

Vijayawada: YSRC president and former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy mimicked Allu Arjun’s beard-touching mannerism from film Pushpa at a media meet on Thursday.

The former chief minister was asked to comment on the controversial posters seen at his public meeting in Sattenapalli a day ago. The posters featured Jagan Reddy in a violent avatar with the dialogue “Rappa Rappa” from Pushpa 2. The posters implied a bloodbath if he returns as CM.

Jagan feigned ignorance about the poster and asked the reporter to repeat what was written in it. He asked, “Isn’t that a movie dialogue? Which movie is it from?”

When reporters replied it was from Pushpa 2, Jagan quipped, “So what’s wrong in using a film dialogue on a banner? Aren’t we in a democracy?”

Then, in a light-hearted manner, Jagan mimicked the “Rappa Rappa” dialogue and even performed the signature beard-stroke gesture from the film.

A reporter pointed out that the person holding the banner was actually a Telugu Desam member from Pedakurapadu constituency.

Responding with a twist, Jagan Reddy said: “Oh! So, driven by frustration with the government’s failures, even TD workers are supporting YSRC and voicing their anger with ‘Rappa Rappa’? That tells you how bad the government has become!”