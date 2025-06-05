Rape-Murder Accused Found Dead in Reservoir Near Mylavaram

Anantapur: Rahmatullah, 26, accused in the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl from Kambala Dinne in Mylavaram mandal of Kadapa district, was found dead near Mylavaram reservoir on Wednesday.

Police suspect that the accused died by suicide a few days ago, fearing arrest. He had been absconding since May 23, prompting an extensive manhunt by the police.

His body was recovered from the reservoir and has been identified by the authorities. According to officials, his family refused to accept the body. As a result, police completed the final rites with the help of sanitation workers.