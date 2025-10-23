Tuni: Rape Accused Dies by Suicide

TUNI: The accused in an attempted rape case involving a minor girl, reportedly died by suicide late Wednesday night near Komati Cheruvu on the outskirts of Tuni town.

The accused has been identified as 60 year old Tataki Narayana Rao.

According to police, the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. while Rao was being taken to be produced before the magistrate. He had requested a stop for a toilet break, and when the police jeep was halted near the lake, he allegedly jumped into the water.

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide. The body of the accused was later retrieved from the lake. An investigation is underway.