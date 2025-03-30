 Top
Andhra Pradesh
Avinash P. Subramanyam
30 March 2025 8:11 PM IST

Minister P. Narayana assures resumption of the Pennar ghat project after fresh tenders are called.

Ranganatha Swamy Temple Ghat to Be Completed Soon: Narayana
Urban Development Minister P. Narayana. (Image: X)

Tirupati: Municipal administration & urban development minister P. Narayana said that the construction of the ghat at the Sri Talpagiri Ranganatha Swamy temple in Nellore will be completed within four months.

On the occasion of Sri Vishwavasu Nama Samvatsara Ugadi, minister Narayana along with his wife Ponguru Ramadevi visited the temple, offering special prayers. The temple authorities and priests welcomed them with traditional rituals. Later, Narayana, along with local leaders, priests and temple officials inspected the Pennar River ghat. Addressing the media, the minister recalled that during his tenure from 2014-19, devotees had requested an expansion of the Pennar ghat to facilitate holy baths.

Although work had commenced, he alleged that the previous government had failed to complete the project, citing reverse tendering as a reason. He stated that the current government had cancelled the old tender and directed officials to call for fresh bids within 15 days to resume construction.

The minister assured that, based on inputs from temple priests, officials, and devotees, the ghat would be completed in a picturesque manner within four months. Later, the minister and his wife visited the Mahalakshmi temple at Chakali Veedhi near VRC Centre and participated in special prayers.

