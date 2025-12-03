‘Ranganadu’ to Be Held in Vizag on Dec. 26: Vangaveeti’s Daughter

Vijayawada: Vangaveeti Asha Kiran, daughter of the late Kapu leader Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga, announced that a massive public meeting titled “Ranganadu” will be held in Visakhapatnam on December 26 to mark her father’s death anniversary.

She unveiled the poster for the event, organised by the Radha Ranga Royal Association, at a programme in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, Asha Kiran said members of the Radha Ranga Mitra Mandali were like family to her and noted that the meeting would be held rising above caste, religion and political differences. “This is a gathering for Ranga’s admirers. Fans from all political parties are welcome,” she said.

Recalling Mohana Ranga’s slogan “Cheyi Cheyi Kalupu, Chejaaradu Gelupu” (Join hands and victory will never slip away), she said the Mitra Mandali would be strengthened across the state with the same spirit.

Asha Kiran clarified that she has not made any political decision. “I am working only on behalf of the Radha Ranga Mitra Mandali, which functions purely as a charitable organisation. I am not associated with any party now. If I take any political decision, I will announce it in the future. For now, I want to serve the people,” she said.

She reiterated her commitment to fulfilling Mohana Ranga’s ideals and dismissed rumours of differences with her brother Vangaveeti Radhakrishna. “There are no issues between us. I request people not to spread unnecessary gossip,” she said, adding that Radhakrishna has been invited to the Visakhapatnam meeting.

“People will observe my work over the next three years. Any political step I take later will be in consultation with elders of the Mitra Mandali,” she added.

Association president G. Balaji was also present.