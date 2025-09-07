Ranga Statue Installed, Removed In Kakinada

Kakinada: Members of Kapu community, who hero-worship the late Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga, installed his statue at the Saradambagudi junction near Sriramnagar Military Road on Friday night without obtaining permission from the Kakinada municipality.

On coming to know about it, police and municipal officials immediately removed it. Superintendent of police G. Bindu Madhav made it clear that they will not allow any person or organisation to erect a statue in the town without obtaining permission from the authorities concerned. Recently, a circle had been constructed at the Saradambagudi for better traffic management.

It is said district collector S. Shan Mohan gave permission to Rotary Club to erect a logo depicting child protection and welfare.

However, Ranga fans installed the statue on Friday before authorities removed it. On Saturday, Kapus staged a dharna demanding that officials allow the installation of Ranga’s statue at the site.

In the interim, Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded that the state government install a statue of former prime minister of India Atal Behari Vajapayee at the place

