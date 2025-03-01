Ramzan rozas begin as crescent moon sighted

Vijayawada:Ramzan Rozas (fasting) will begin on Sunday, March 2, as the crescent moon, which marks the beginning of Ramzan, has been sighted in different parts of the country, including Andhra Pradesh, Darul Uloom Raza-e-Mustafa, Darul Qaza Imarat-e-Shariah and other Islamic clerics announced on Sunday.

Ahead of starting their fast, Muslims offered Namaz-e-Taraweeh at mosques on Saturday, soon after the sighting of the new moon.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, in his message to the Muslim community, conveyed his warm wishes on the beginning of the Ramadan month. He said that Ramadan month, renowned for its strict fasting and deep spiritual reflection, calls upon believers to engage in prayers.

In his message, education and IT minister Nara Lokesh conveyed his wishes to all Muslim brothers and sisters, who will start fasting, read the sacred Quran and perform Taraweeh prayers throughout the month.

Imams said the fasting begins with the sehri or pre-dawn meals. Those fasting would abstain from food and drink from dawn to dusk. Imams said arrangements have been made in all mosques for the month-long Namaz, including Taraweeh.



Muslim Joint Action Committee president Md. Kaleem said that Ramadan is a reminder of the importance of unity and selflessness in society.



Police department has initiated security measures at mosques as a precautionary measure. Government departments are making special arrangements for supply of water and electricity, apart from improvement in sanitation during the month of Ramzan.

