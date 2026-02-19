Ramzan Month Begins in AP Amid Spiritual Fervour

Vijayawada: The holy month of Ramzan commenced across Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, after the Ruyat-e-Hilal committees confirmed the sighting of the crescent moon. The first Roza (fast) will be observed on Thursday.

Mosques across districts were illuminated with colourful lighting and adorned attractively, marking the beginning of the sacred month with devotion and enthusiasm. By Wednesday night, mosques resonated with the recitation of prayers as devout Muslims gathered in large numbers to offer the special “Namaz-e-Taraweeh”.

Islamic religious leaders explained that the Taraweeh prayers are performed after “Namaz-e-Isha”, the final prayer of the day.

During these special nightly prayers, “Huffaz” — those who have memorised the Holy Quran — recite verses from the sacred text throughout the month. The faithful, dressed in their finest attire, participated in the prayers with deep reverence, signalling the start of a spiritually significant period.

Imams stated that fasting begins each day with “Sehri”, the pre-dawn meal. Observers abstain from food and drink from dawn until dusk as an act of faith and self-discipline.

Elaborate arrangements have been made at mosques across the state to facilitate month-long prayers, including Taraweeh.