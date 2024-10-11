Rampant intimidation, corruption under Naidu rule, says Jagan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leader and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has alleged that corruption has reached unprecedented levels in AP, “causing the collapse of all systems."

“The state, under the Red Book governance, is in turmoil with rampant intimidation and filing of false cases against innocents. In every constituency, multiple gambling clubs are thriving, while efforts to increase liquor sales through distillery deals and liquor syndicates are evident,” he said.

Jagan Reddy said, “Additionally, there is a push to establish belt shops in every village.”

The former chief minister was speaking at a meeting of his party workers and local representatives from Repalle constituency. He urged the YSRC rank and file to remain united and continue working for the welfare of the people.

Jagan Reddy reflected on the challenges being faced by the party and expressed optimism about overcoming the difficulties. “Your efforts would not go unnoticed and would always be rewarded,” he promised his supporters.

He emphasized the importance of values, integrity and resilience. “Hardships are temporary and light always follows darkness,” he said, encouraging his followers to remain steadfast in their principles.

Jagan Reddy urged his followers to take inspiration from his own life, where he faced numerous challenges, including ‘wrongful’ imprisonment, but continued to serve the people.

The YSRC chief expressed his disappointment over the departure of Mopidevi Venkataramana from the YSRC. “The party had always treated Mopidevi with respect, offering him key positions, including MLC, minister, and Rajya Sabha MP posts. It was unfortunate that Mopidevi chose to leave the party despite the opportunities he received from YSRC,” he said.