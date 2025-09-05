Rampachodavaram MLA Sirisha Receives Petitions During Flood Visit

Visakhapatnam: During her visit to flood-affected areas, MLA Miriyala Sirisha Devi met with representatives of the Adivasi Medical and Health Employees Association in Kothulagutta village, Koonavaram mandal. The delegation, led by State President Tushti Jogarao, submitted petitions highlighting long-standing staffing and wage concerns in tribal health services.



Jogarao pointed out the ongoing shortage of senior and junior assistants across ten primary health centres in the Chintur division, a crisis that has persisted for over four years. He urged the MLA to advocate in the assembly for immediate recruitment to restore basic healthcare delivery in the region.

Additionally, he emphasised the plight of over 600 contract employees working under six Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDAs) statewide. These workers have requested regularisation of their contract status, especially for those recruited through the District Selection Committee (DSC), and called for their demands to be raised in the legislative assembly.





Alongside staffing concerns, the Adivasi Medical and Health Employees Association submitted key appeals aimed at improving the welfare of tribal healthcare workers. They urged the government to ensure salaries by increasing the pay of contract employees to 100% of the gross salary until their regularisation is formally addressed. The delegation also called for more substantial support for outsourced staff, emphasising the need for fair wages and retirement benefits for both contract and outsourced personnel.



