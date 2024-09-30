Ramnarayana Reddy Reviews Dasara Arrangements at Indrakeeladri

Speaking to media persons, Ramnarayana Reddy said that the endowments department is making all necessary arrangements to ensure a hassle-free darshan for common devotees, with around 13 departments working in tandem for the grand conduct of the nine-day festival at the Durga temple.

Ramnarayana Reddy stated, "VVIP darshans will be provided between 8 am and 10 am, and 2 pm and 4 pm. Similarly, elderly and differently-abled devotees will be allowed darshan between 4 pm and 5 pm. The free darshan queues will continue as usual, while accommodating VVIPs, elderly, and differently-abled devotees during the specified time slots."

The Endowments Minister mentioned that appropriate instructions have been given to officials to ensure the quality of laddu prasadam. Devotees will also be provided with both drinking water packets and bottles, with 35 lakh bottles made available for distribution during the festival.Furthermore, the temple premises will be illuminated, and directions have been given to authorities to decorate Vijayawada city with lights.The Endowments Department will invite Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to participate as the chief guest and present silk robes to the presiding deity, Goddess Kanaka Durga, on behalf of the State Government on Moola Nakshatram at the temple.Ramnarayana Reddy added that an inspection would be carried out on October 1 to review the arrangements made for the Dasara festival at the temple premises, followed by a review meeting with all concerned departments.