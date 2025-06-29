Rammohan Naidu Launches ₹265-Crore Water Scheme In Srikakulam

Visakhapatnam: Union civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu laid the foundation stone for the Uddanam Phase 2 drinking water project in Buragam village on Saturday. This ₹265-crore initiative aims to resolve the longstanding water crisis in Pathapatnam of Srikakulam district. MLA Mamidi Govinda Rao and other officials joined him. During the event, the Minister emphasised the importance of collaboration between the central and state governments in providing clean water to the region.

On the same day, he also inaugurated the construction of additional classrooms at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Vasapa village, a project sanctioned for ₹2.12 crore. He highlighted the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure for girls’ education.

Additionally, as part of an outreach programme, cattle feed subsidies were distributed to farmers under a new Animal Husbandry scheme to help reduce feed costs. Addressing a large gathering, Rammohan Naidu reiterated the government’s focus on people-centric development and rural welfare, assuring attendees that these initiatives represent long-term efforts towards inclusive growth.