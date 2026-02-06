Rammohan Naidu lauds CISF at Vande Mataram Cyclothon

Visakhapatnam: Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, has underscored the importance of strengthening India’s security as the nation advances on the global stage.

Participating in the Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon 2026 at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Friday, he praised the central industrial security force for its role in safeguarding vital infrastructure. He described the event as a movement that unites citizens in the cause of national defence.

Rammohan recalled how the slogan “Vande Mataram” united diverse communities during the freedom struggle. He said, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has asserted its cultural self-confidence since 2014.

He claimed that the country was progressing with the three “C” s, CISF, Cycle, and Coast.

Highlighting the CISF’s role in securing 71 airports and over 250 ports nationwide, the minister noted that its budget has grown from `5,000–6,000 crore in 2014 to `15,973 crore in 2026. He called this increase a tribute to the sacrifices of CISF personnel.

He noted that more than half of the participants in the cyclothon were women and said this was “an example of the NDA government’s commitment to women’s empowerment.”

The minister expressed his happiness that citizens from his constituencies of Sompeta and Kalingapatnam were part of the programme. He said the NDA government was striving to make north Andhra a hub of growth, noting that Visakhapatnam was increasingly gaining global attention.

CISF inspector general SR Saravanan said the cyclothon, launched with the slogan “Safe Coast, Prosperous India,” has evolved into a national movement promoting coastal security and patriotism. He said CISF cyclists have already covered 2,400km of the 6,600-km journey, directly engaging with 600,000 people and millions more through digital platforms.

The event, attended by senior CISF officials, Visakhapatnam port authority deputy chairperson Roshini Aparanji and residents, combined cultural programmes with public participation.