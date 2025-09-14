Rammohan Naidu Hails Yerranna Vidya Sankalpam's Role in Student Success

Visakhapatnam: Union civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu praised the impact of the Yerranna Vidya Sankalpam initiative, celebrating the success of 130 students who cleared the recent DSC exams.

Speaking at an interactive session on Sunday at Prajasadan near Kodi Ramamurthy Stadium in Srikakulam, Rammohan Naidu highlighted the programme’s mission to empower youth through education. Joined by MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, MLA Gundu Shankar, and Telugu Yuvatha district president Dasu Naidu, he paid tribute to his father, Kinjarapu Yerrannaidu, and reviewed study materials provided to students.

Launched in 2023, the initiative offers coaching, mock tests, and resources for competitive exams. Over 8,000 candidates registered for its APPSC-style entrance test, with 700 receiving expert-led training.

Rammohan Naidu underscored the programme’s focus on quality and its role in bridging educational gaps caused by financial hardship. He concluded by encouraging students to pursue excellence while honouring the contributions of faculty.