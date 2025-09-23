Rammohan, Atchannaidu Join Kothamma Thalli Centenary Fete

VISAKHAPATNAM: Union civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and state agriculture minister K. Atchannaidu participated in the centenary celebrations of Kothamma Thalli, the presiding deity of the people of Uttarandhra, at Kalpavalli Kotabommali in Srikakulam district on Tuesday.

The famous village festival is being organised by the government this year to mark its 100 years. The temple priests and governing body members welcomed the ministers with traditional honours. After reaching the temple, the ministers offered silk clothes, fruits and flowers to the goddess.

Special prayers were performed, and the priests blessed the gathering amidst chanting of Vedic mantras. The ministers also watched the women’s Kolata dance and later garlanded the statue of the late Yerrannaidu at the crossroads.

Traditional “Babai and Abbai” processions were held across the streets, adding to the festive spirit. Both ministers inaugurated a helicopter ride and central lighting, organised as special attractions for the centenary. Locals expressed joy at experiencing a helicopter ride in their village for the first time.

“This Goddess has blessed our family, and hence we got the opportunity to serve the people,’’ Atchannaidu told reporters.

Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, SP Maheshwar Reddy, joint collector Farman Ahmed Khan, Kinjarapu Harivaraprasad, Kinjarapu Prabhakar Rao, temple committee members, local representatives and leaders also participated.