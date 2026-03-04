Ramayapatnam Port Works Progress

NELLORE: Construction of the ₹5,000-crore Ramayapatnam greenfield port is progressing rapidly with about 77 per cent of the works already completed.

Roads and buildings minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy stated this on Wednesday while inaugurating the rehabilitation and resettlement colony built for families displaced by the Ramayapatnam port project and distributing house pattas to the beneficiaries.

He said the port, for which nearly ₹1,800 crore has already been spent, is expected to transform the region economically and create significant employment opportunities.

Janardhan Reddy said the government had taken special care to ensure modern rehabilitation facilities for families affected by the project. R&R colonies have been developed for displaced residents of Mondivaripalem, Avulavaripalem, Karlapalem and Salipeta villages with improved infrastructure.

A colony spread over 23.08 acres has already been completed for 220 families from Mondivaripalem and Avulavaripalem, while new colonies have been developed on 43.67 acres for 371 families from Karlapalem and 8.26 acres for 84 families from Salipeta.

Each family has been allotted five cents of land to construct a house.

The colonies have been provided with CC roads, drainage systems, electricity supply, overhead water tanks, RO drinking water plants, a community hall, school, anganwadi centre, health sub-centre and temples.

The minister said the port project would generate around 6,000 direct and 60,000 indirect jobs. A skill development centre would also be set up to train local youths for employment in port-related sectors.

Industries such as BPCL are expected to invest in the region once the port becomes operational, accelerating development in the coastal belt, he said.