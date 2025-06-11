Ramanaidu Says Kurnool Received ₹2,014 Crore In Just One Year

Kurnool: Water Resources minister Nimmala Ramanaidu, holding charge of Kurnool district, underlined that ₹2,014 crore have been sanctioned to Kurnool district within the first year of the coalition government coming to power. These funds enabled implementation of 2,294 developmental works.

Ramanaidu made the statement after inaugurating internal cement concrete roads worth ₹6.78 crore at Thadakanapalle village in Kallur mandal of the district on Wednesday. The same day, he also inaugurated a tar road from Kurnool-Anugonda road to Doddipadu, laid at a cost of ₹1.41 crore.The minister underlined that the state government is working towards developing Kurnool district industrially by attracting major industries. The government is also trying to develop it agriculturally by bringing 563 hectares of land under drip irrigation.Ramanaidu reiterated that under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the NDA coalition government is committed to transforming Rayalaseema into Rathnalaseema. He pointed out that the Polavaram-Banakacherla project will be taken up at an estimated cost of ₹80,000 crore. Once completed, it will make Rayalaseema fertile and prosperous.The minister took part in the Eruvaka Pournami festivities at Thadakanapalle village. He wished farmers a bountiful harvest this season. He asserted that the coalition government is working with a clear goal of ensuring comprehensive prosperity across the state.Those present on the occasion included Kurnool MP Bastipati Nagaraju, Panyam MLA Gowru Charita Reddy and district collector P. Ranjit Basha.