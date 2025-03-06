Ramanaidu Pushes for Delta Modernisation to Resolve AP’s Water Woes

Vijayawada: Water resources minister Nimmala Ramanaidu has said the water resources can be effectively utilised through the modernisation of the deltas established during the British era. This would also help address the flooding issues.

He was replying to questions from members in the state assembly on Wednesday on problems such as silt in canals, encroachments, lack of water supply to the hinterlands and flooding of the upper lands. The drainage and irrigation canals in the Krishna and Godavari basins were significantly clogged with silt and this water was supposed to flow into the sea via the Upputeru, he said.

“Due to encroachments and the clogging of canals by weed growth, the flow of water is impeded. As a result, there is an urgent need to dredge the canals and drains not only in the Krishna and Godavari basins but also across all deltas. The CM has advised us on this matter,” he said.

Ramanaidu alleged that the tradition of preparing proposals every March for management of weed removal, repairing of locks and shutters and greasing works, the calling of tenders in April, and the start of work in May, had all been neglected by the previous government.

“The situation has deteriorated to such an extent that officials do not even understand what O&M (Operation and Maintenance) works meant.”

He said, “The role of the lascars in managing the irrigation system is crucial. The number of lascars, which used to be 8,000, has now dwindled to 600. This reflects the mismanagement under Jagan Reddy’s rule.”

Ramanaidu explained to the assembly how the presence of water user associations (WUAs) was yielding positive results. Each of these represented 60,000 tenant farmers state-wide. “All these farmers are functional at various locations to support the efficient management of canals.”

He stated that in some constituencies, the chairmen and members of water user associations have been undertaking urgent works with their own funds.

The minister claimed that the present government conducted elections for the water user associations on a war footing, thus providing a stake for farmers in the irrigation sector. “The O&M works and other urgent tasks under the Rs 5 lakh category are awarded on a nomination basis to water user associations.”

There was also a move by Chief Minister N. chandrababu Naidu to increase this amount to Rs 10 lakh and allow the water user associations to undertake these works themselves, the minister stated.