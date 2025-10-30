Ramanaidu Directs Officials to Stay Alert for Canal and Tank Breaches

Vijayawada: Minister for water resources Nimmala Ramanaidu has instructed department officials to remain on high alert and closely monitor canals and tanks for possible breaches, directing them to carry out immediate repair works across the state over the next two to three days.

The minister held a teleconference with senior water resources officials at the Secretariat on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that as rainfall is expected in the aftermath of severe cyclonic storm Montha’s landfall over the next few days, coupled with floods in Odisha, officials—particularly in the north Andhra region—must stay vigilant. He urged them to coordinate with district collectors and obtain permission under TR-27 to undertake emergency repair works wherever breaches occur.

Referring to the breach in the feeder canal of the Veligonda project caused by heavy rainfall in the Atmakur and Dornala areas, Ramanaidu said water had accumulated in the two tunnels near the Veligonda tunnel exit over a stretch of nine kilometres. He added that instructions had been issued to rescue around 250 stranded workers from the tunnel and shift them to safety.

Regarding rising water levels in the Gundlakamma river, the minister said that collectors from Prakasam and Bapatla districts had been directed to take necessary precautions in downstream villages to ensure public safety.