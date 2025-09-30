Ramalingapuram Underbridge To Be Inaugurated On Oct. 3

Nellore: The woes of commuters traveling between VR College Junction and Muthukur Gate are about to end as the Ramalingapuram underbridge is all set to be inaugurated at 10 am on October 3. Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy will open the facility.

The project, taken up at a cost of Rs1.17 crore, includes the construction of a new CC road, box culvert and beautification works around the underbridge. On Monday, TDP leader Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy, who, along with municipal corporation officials, inspected the site, thanked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, ministers Nara Lokesh and Ponguru Narayana for their support towards the development of Nellore Rural constituency.

Former city mayor Nandimandalam Bhanu Sri, office in-charge of the Rural MLA’s office Datla Chakravardhan Reddy, cluster in-charge Nukaraju Madan Kumar Reddy, co-cluster in-charge Vishnu Priya, along with TDP leaders were present during the inspection.