Rama Devi Shares Ramzan Tohfa With Muslim Women

Nellore: Ponguru Rama Devi, wife of minister P. Narayana, distributed Ramzan Tohfa to Muslim women in Nellore city on Saturday and assured that her family would always stand by the people of the constituency in times of need.

The event, held at the minister’s office in Gomati Nagar, witnessed a large turnout of Muslim women and party workers. Rama Devi joined the women in offering dua on the occasion of Ramzan and surprised the gathering by addressing them in Hindi.

Expressing condolences over the recent death of 42nd Division leader Zakir, she observed a two-minute silence.

Rama Devi said Ramzan Tohfa has been distributed to Muslim women for the past three years. She recalled that minister Narayana has been supporting various welfare activities, including contributing ₹50 lakh for the construction of Shadi Manzil and spending about ₹10 crore annually from his personal funds for the welfare of party workers.

Minority leaders honoured Rama Devi on the occasion, while several women greeted her and took selfies.

City mayor Devarakonda Sujatha Ashok, deputy mayor Tahseen Intiyaz, former municipal chairperson Tallapaka Anuradha, Vijetha Reddy, and several women leaders and Muslim activists participated in the programme.