Ram Mohan Promises Aid to Families Hit By Diarrhoea

Visakhapatnam: Union civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu praised the swift response of the Srikakulam district administration following a sudden outbreak of diarrhoea. He said the situation was brought under control within four days through constant monitoring and field-level reviews.

The minister, accompanied by district collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and MLA Gondu Shankar, visited affected areas, including Kandra Veedhi and Dhammala Veedhi near Manguvarithota on Thursday. They met patients who had recovered, families of those under treatment, and relatives of P. Suresh, who succumbed to the illness. Later, the minister inspected facilities at RIMS and other hospitals, assuring patients of full support.

Ram Mohan Naidu told the media that 124 cases had been registered across RIMS, GGH, and other hospitals, with 22 patients discharged and 102 still under treatment. He noted that only a few cases were serious, while most were recovering well.

He commended district collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar for immediate field visits and coordination from the day the first case was reported. He stressed that even minor health issues were being taken seriously, with water and food samples sent for testing to identify the cause.

Ram Mohan Naidu said the state minister Narayana had also inspected the city’s drinking water supply, conducted reviews, and suggested improvements.

Development works in this direction are already underway. Past irregularities in the corporation were ended under Chief Minister Chandrababu, and sanitation drives are now being implemented under the Swachh Andhra initiative, he said.

Ram Mohan Naidu assured residents there was no need for concern, highlighting transformative projects worth `100 crore, including modernised drains, for which an additional `12 crore has been allocated through SUDA.

The visit was attended by joint collector Farman Ahmed Khan, trainee collector Prithvi Raj Kumar, DMHO Dr. K. Anitha, GGH Superintendent L. Prasanna Kumar, RIMS Principal S. Appalanaidu, RMO Subhashini, and municipal officials.