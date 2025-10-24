Ram Mohan Naidu Pledges Action to Bring Fishermen Home

Visakhapatnam: Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu has assured the families of the eight fishermen taken into custody by the Bangladesh naval personnel that he will bring them home safely. The minister said he has already discussed this issue with Union External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and explained the situation to him. Jai Shankar informed Ram Mohan Naidu that he was continuously in touch with the Indian Mission in Bangladesh and the Coast Guard. On October 13, eight fishermen from the Bhogapuram area of Vizianagaram district went fishing in a boat belonging to Satyanarayana of Railway Station Road in Visakhapatnam. While continuing to fish in the early hours of Wednesday, they found they had mistakenly entered Bangladesh's waters.

According to preliminary information, the naval authorities there have taken them into custody. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has also responded promptly to this incident during his visit to Dubai. Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has also been in continuous contact with the officials and instructed them to take all steps to bring them safely into the state. State agriculture minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu said the NDA alliance government would stand by the fishermen and make serious efforts to bring them back at the earliest. He said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has expressed concern, while Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu is in touch with the external affairs ministry.