Ram Mohan Naidu meets jal shakti minister on Polavaram project

Visakhaptnam: Minister for civil aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu has stated that despite five years of discussions on the Polavaram project, there has been a lack of tangible progress.



On Monday, Naidu and the AP minister for irrigation, MoS, Srinivas Verma, met with the Union minister for jal shakti, C.R. Patil. After the meeting, Naidu expressed confidence in the Central government's commitment to support the timely completion of the Polavaram project.

He highlighted the significance of this project for the development of AP. He reiterated the Central government's urgent need for financial and technical assistance to meet the project's deadlines.



Naidu underscored that the previous government's approach to the project had led to substantial disruptions, particularly between 2019-2024, citing the practice of reverse tendering. However, he emphasised the current administration's unwavering dedication to prioritising the completion of this multipurpose project.



