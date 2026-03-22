Ram Mohan Naidu Hails CM’s Youth-Centric Vision for AP

Visakhapatnam:Union Civil Aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu on Saturday praised Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu over the latter’s commitment to nurture young leaders in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry’s “Swarnandhra Pradesh” conference in Visakhapatnam, the union minister said the young leadership is the driving force behind the state’s rapid transformation.

He highlighted the role of IT minister Nara Lokesh in steering the information technology sector toward reshaping AP’s developmental trajectory. He noted that Andhra Pradesh now boasts one of the youngest parliamentary parties, with himself, fellow MPs Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, and Harish Balayogi among its members. He highlighted that over 80 newly elected MLAs under 40 reflect the TDP national president’s faith in the power of youth.

The union minister recalled how Chandrababu Naidu’s “Vision 2020” had once been dismissed as unrealistic. But it has proven prescient, laying the groundwork for today’s progress. He expressed confidence that the Chief Minister’s new “Swarnandhra 2047” initiative would similarly shape the future, especially with strong backing from the central government.

In this regard, he maintained that the recent allocations of ₹6,000 crore for the Polavaram project and ₹12,000 crore to revive the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant are tangible investments that demonstrate centre’s support to Andhra Pradesh’s growth.

Ram Mohan Naidu highlighted AP’s detailed plans to modernise its 14 airports, ensuring that every citizen can access an airport within two hours. Ports along the coastline are also being developed to bolster trade and connectivity.

He credited Nara Lokesh with advancing the “Speed of Doing Business” agenda, which has helped Andhra Pradesh capture global attention. He said once considered underdeveloped, north Andhra is now evolving into a premier destination, with projects such as Bhogapuram Airport, Mulapeta Port, and major industrial investments reshaping its landscape.

Concluding his address, the union minister underlined that the synergy between the state leadership and central support is positioning Andhra Pradesh as a model for future-ready development.