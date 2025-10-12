Ram Mohan Naidu Announces Launch Of A Direct Flight To Singapore From Vijayawada On Nov. 15

Vijayawada: Union minister for civil aviation K. Ram Mohan Naidu has announced the launch of a direct international flight from Vijayawada to Singapore on November 15.

In a post on X, Ram Mohan Naidu said on Saturday that flight IndiGo6E would operate between Vijayawada Airport and Changi Airport in Singapore thrice in a week on every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. He said the launch of a new flight connecting Vijayawada and Singapore was the vision of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and added that the flight would benefit the Telugu diaspora, students and businessmen from this seamless international connectivity.

The Union minister asserted that the direct flight to Singapore was a long-awaited dream for the people of Vijayawada and its surrounding areas, and it came true. He claimed that beyond travel convenience, it would open new avenues for trade, education, tourism and deeper ties with ASEAN nations and beyond. He said this development would also give a major boost to Amaravati, as enhanced international connectivity would attract more investments, facilitate global partnerships and support Amaravati to emerge as a world-class capital city for AP.