Ram Mohan Inaugurates Udan Yatri Cafe In Airport

VIJAYAWADA: Union minister for civil aviation K. Ram Mohan Naidu inaugurated the ‘Udan Yatri Cafe’ at Vijayawada International Airport on Monday.

In a post on X, the union minister said, “The cafe offers food and beverages starting at just Rs 10, ensuring comfort and value for every traveller — a step forward in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of affordable and accessible air travel for all.”

He added, “I interacted with passengers and was delighted to receive positive feedback. Looking ahead, we will ensure that every airport in India features a Udan Yatri Cafe, reinforcing our commitment to affordable services and an enhanced passenger experience across the nation.”

The union minister also participated in a plantation drive under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam Se’ initiative at the airport premises. Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath and airport officials were present.