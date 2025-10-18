Rallapadu Murder Not Caste-Related, Clarifies SP Ajita Vejendla

Tirupati: The Nellore district police have refuted false claims surrounding the Rallapadu murder case in Gudluru mandal, clarifying that the incident stemmed from personal enmity and financial disputes, not caste-related issues.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajita Vejendla expressed strong displeasure over attempts to portray the murder as caste-based and warned that strict legal action would be taken against those spreading misinformation on social media. “The incident occurred due to personal and financial disputes. Linking it to caste and provoking communities is baseless and unacceptable. Those indulging in such acts will face criminal charges,” she said.

According to police records, the murder took place on October 2 on the outskirts of Rallapadu village. The accused, Kakarla Harischandra Prasad (27) and his father Madhava Rao (47), allegedly rammed their car into a motorcycle carrying Tirumalasetti Lakshmi Naidu (25) and two others, killing Naidu instantly and injuring the others. Both accused were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

SP Ajita further stated that the accused had a financial dispute with the victim over a loan of Rs 2.3 lakh. She added that the investigation was being conducted transparently and that the accused’s financial assets had been identified to facilitate victim compensation.

The SP also warned that anyone creating or circulating fake content using artificial intelligence, or spreading false information to incite hatred or defame the police, would face legal action. She urged the public to verify facts before posting online and to cooperate with the police in maintaining peace and harmony.