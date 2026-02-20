Rajnath Calls for Mutual Cooperation to Meet Global Challenges

Visakhapatnam: Defence minister Rajnath Singh has called upon the maritime nations to increase their mutual cooperation to meet the global challenges arising out of the current economic situation.

Addressing Navy chiefs and heads of delegations from 74 countries during the inaugural ceremony of Exercise MILAN-2026 here on Thursday, Singh said the role of navies in international peacemaking has increased over time. There has been an exponential economic growth during the last few decades, leading to massive increases in international trade and transport.

Drawing the attention on underwater resources, particularly rare-earth minerals, the defence minister said these valuable resources were adding a new dimension to this global tension.

“In addition, there is a need to guard our waters from nefarious terrorist activities, which are spreading tentacles across countries and regions,” Rajnath Singh told the naval officials.

No single navy, however capable, can address these challenges alone, he said, underscoring the need for enhanced cooperation among the navies to ensure a safer and more secure future.

Pointing out that the established international order was witnessing an upheaval, Singh noted that platforms like MILAN brought together professional expertise, built mutual trust, enhanced interoperability and enabled coordinated responses to common challenges.

“When our ships sail together, when our sailors train together, and when our commanders deliberate together, we build a shared understanding that transcends geography & politics and provide an opportune moment to deliberate on this idea of cooperation,” he said.

Noting that India has long recognized the need for this cooperation, he said that shaped by the vision of security and growth for all in the region (SAGAR), the country’s approach to the seas has evolved into the vision of mutual and holistic advancement for security and growth across regions (MAHASAGAR).

This evolution from SAGAR seas to MAHASAGAR oceans reflected India’s deepening commitment to engaging with partners in the region and beyond, he said.

The defence minister described MILAN 2026, with the participation of 74 nations, as a reflection of the confidence the global maritime community places in India as a trusted and responsible maritime partner.

“MILAN 2026 seeks to enhance interoperability among navies of partner countries, improve professional competence by sharing of professional experiences and practices, and deepen friendships by evolving bonds of mutual advantage,” he said.