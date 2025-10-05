Rajasthan Officials To Study AP’s Welfare, Development Programmes

VIJAYAWADA: A team of senior officials from the Rajasthan state planning department will arrive in Andhra Pradesh on a three-day visit from October 6 to study the implementation of various welfare and development programmes being undertaken by the AP government.

Chairman of the Twenty Point Programme Implementation Committee Lanka Dinakar said the visiting delegation would hold a review meeting with state planning department officials between 11 am and 1 pm on Monday at the first-floor conference hall in Block-II of the Secretariat.

The meeting will focus on the progress of major initiatives such as the construction of the new capital Amaravati, the Jal Jeevan Mission, the AMRUT scheme, the Polavaram multipurpose project, river-linking proposals, P-4 implementation, Super Six, Anna Canteens, and the Vahana Mitra programme.

The discussions will also cover progress on development indices and the use of technology in governance. Later, on October 6 and 7, the Rajasthan planning department team will undertake field visits to the NTR district vision action plan centre, Amaravati capital construction sites, and the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub to study ongoing initiatives, accompanied by officials from the Andhra Pradesh government.

It may be recalled that on July 16 and 17, a delegation of AP planning department officials, led by Lanka Dinakar, visited Rajasthan and held discussions with that state’s officials. A detailed report of that visit was later submitted to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. Dinakar said reciprocal visits like these would strengthen interstate cooperation and promote the exchange of good governance practices between Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan.