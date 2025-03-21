Rajani Flays Rajasekhar for Anti-YSRC Remark

Vijayawada: Former minister Vidadala Rajani refuted the allegations of Marri Rajasekhar following his resignation as MLC and from YSRC party.

Rajani urged Rajasekhar to introspect, asserting that the YSR family, from late YS Rajasekhara Reddy to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, consistently honoured him with key roles, including united Guntur district president, regional coordinator, and MLC. She questioned the appropriateness of his resignation after receiving such opportunities.

Rajani recalled that in 2004, when Rajasekhar contested as an independent from Chilakaluripeta after being denied a Congress ticket, YSR supported him over the official candidate, ensuring his win.

She said that despite a 2009 Congress defeat, his dignity was upheld. Joining YSRC, Rajasekhar was made district president, though he lost the 2014 election.

Rajani mentioned that she won from Chilakaluripeta in 2019 with Jagan’s backing. Post-YSRC’s rise to power, Rajasekhar became an MLC and regional coordinator, yet resigned when the party was going through post-election struggle, allowing the MLC seat to pass to TD. Rajani criticised this move, noting he could have challenged the coalition’s “Red Book” governance instead.

Rajani mentioned that in 2024, she contested for Guntur West on Jagan’s directive. Even after losing the seat, she accepted post-election duties in Chilakaluripeta.