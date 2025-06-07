Rajampet TD Leader Quits Party

Anantapur: Rajampet Assembly segment senior leader Sugavasi Bala Subramanyam has quit the party and sent his resignation letter to TD national president and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. Subramanyam, who had served TD for four decades, reportedly took the decision due to internal bickering between the leaders.

Subramanyam, who contested as MLA candidate from Rajampet Assembly segment in the 2024 general elections and lost to YSRC’s Akepati Amaranath Reddy, has been away from party activities for the past few months.

Blaming MLC for involving in his segment, Subramanyam not even attended the programmes of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and other ministers. He had also criticised the district minister for encouraging irregularities in the segment, Kadapa and Annamayya districts. Subramanyam had earlier blamed party leaders of supporting the YSRC candidate in the polls.

Subramanyam’s close aides said they waited for the party high command for long to take action against the corrupt leaders in vein.

Vexed with the party high command for not taking any action, Subramanyam has quit the party on Saturday.