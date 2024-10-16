Rajamahendravaram to Become Y Category City

Kakinada: Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha member D. Purandeswari announced that the Union government is considering a proposal to elevate Rajamahendravaram from a 'Z' category city to a 'Y' category city, as its population has surpassed 5,00,000. She submitted a representation to the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs advocating for this change.

Purandeswari stated that Union minister of state for finance Pankaj Chowdary has written to her in support of the proposal. The upgrade to 'Y' category would enable central government employees, such as those in the Railway and LIC sectors, to receive a 20% House Rent Allowance (HRA) instead of the current 10%. Additionally, infrastructure improvements, including drainage and parks, would be implemented, with funding from the central government.