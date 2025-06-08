Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation Introduces AI to Improve Efficiency in Its Works

Kakinada: Going by the advice of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) is using artificial intelligence (AI) for greater efficiency in its functioning.

Introducing of AI has helped the corporation achieve good results, like saving time, reducing cost of works, efficient quality control, and speeding up works and surveys, among others.

RMC has secured two drones and is training its personnel in operating them. They have helped it keep a strict vigil in governance of the civic body. Recently, the corporation used AI to conduct a survey for identifying potholes. Had that work been done using manpower, RMC would have had to spend large amounts.

Instead, the corporation commissioned two IIT Hyderabad students to conduct the survey. Within four days, they identified 426 potholes, all at the cost of only Rs 10,000, excluding boarding and lodging.

Now, RMC is using AI-linked machines to spray pesticides in drains and other places to control breeding of mosquitos and thereby diseases like dengue.

Commissioner Ketan Garg told Deccan Chronicle that they are using AI technology in road widening measurements and estimations, apart from tracking municipal vehicles. Use of AI in water head works is helping measure water stored and supplied accurately and identify leakages.

Ketan Garg said due to the introduction of AI technology, efficiency within the corporation has increased and costs have come down. Citing an example, he pointed out that RMC spent only Rs 50,000 on a work that would have otherwise cost Rs 85 lakh.

The commissioner said when a contractor is doing work, AI is helping check the quality of work regularly. The contractor cannot escape as the entire work is being supervised by AI. “We are planning to introduce AI technology in more streams towards improving governance,” he added.