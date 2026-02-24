Rajamahendravaram MP Urges Curb on Hormone Injections to Buffaloes

Kakinada: Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha member Daggubati Purandeswari on Tuesday instructed officials to prevent the use of hormone injections on buffaloes, stating that the practice harms animals and poses health risks to milk consumers.

After visiting hospitals where patients suffering from acute renal failure (Anuria disease) are undergoing treatment, she described the incident as painful and unfortunate, and said it should serve as a “wake-up call” for the government.

She said 11 persons are currently under treatment, including a five-year-old child and an infant undergoing treatment at two private hospitals. Referring to preliminary findings, she said milk traders allegedly stored collected milk in deep freezers and that a chemical, ethylene glycol, may have leaked into the milk through a refrigerator, leading to the outbreak after consumption of contaminated milk.

Citing expert opinion, she said ethylene glycol is particularly dangerous for diabetic patients. She, however, appreciated the district administration for responding promptly and taking swift action.

The MP also advised milk traders to regularly inspect and maintain refrigeration equipment to prevent such incidents in future.