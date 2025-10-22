Rajahmundry, Kakinada Streets Pile Up With Diwali Rubbish

Kakinada: A day after Diwali, which glittered with festive lights and celebrations on Monday, streets of Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada remain littered with heaps of garbage and rubbish on Tuesday.

According to an estimate, more than 20 tonnes of waste has piled up extra in addition to daily waste, including used fire crackers, food leftovers, plastic covers, and decorative materials.

The two municipal corporations swung into action, deploying additional sanitation workers and personnel, who made additional trips transporting the accumulated waste. Despite their efforts, huge piles of waste have remained on several streets.

In Kakinada city, Health Officer Pridhwi Charan pointed out that sanitation staff clear 144 tonnes of garbage from the streets every day. But on Tuesday, they cleared 154 tonnes by making extra trips.

At Rajamahendravaram, the Municipal Corporation failed to clear the cracker waste completely from the streets. Residents say though they informed officials concerned about the pile up, the piles had remained on the streets until Tuesday evening.

Part of the Diwali waste has fallen into the drains, resulting in blockage of water flow. Sanitation personnel are trying to clear the flow by removing the trash from the drains.

Residents have not bothered to clear the Diwali waste even though it is lying right in front of their houses. Environmentalists point out that during New Year and Sankranthi, people clear the waste in front of their houses and put up rangolis. Similarly, residents could at least collect the Diwali garbage and put them in baskets or bags, so that sanitation staff can remove the same.